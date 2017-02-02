LETTER: Closure of PRH by stealth

I have to agree with Neil Pringle and his comments re the proposed plans to close the stroke unit at the Princess Royal Hospital (Middy letters 26/1/17).

Thankfully I have never suffered a stroke but I have recently had to endure a high speed ambulance trip to the Royal Sussex and I can assure your readers that it’s not a pleasant experience over the broken road surfaces of West and East Sussex.

The NHS advice is: “The faster you act the better the chance of recovery”. A blue light trip to Brighton in the back of an ambulance is hardly the way to follow that advice.

The travel problems using or visiting the Royal Sussex are legendary and in my case following treatment, required a round trip to Haywards Heath using taxis at a cost of £60.

Furthermore I might just add that if my treatment required a longer stay in hospital I would have been very worried for my wife’s safety as a visitor having to be out and about at night in Brighton’s Kemp Town.

It is my long held opinion that the intended plans for the stroke unit is just another part of bringing about the closure of the Princess Royal by stealth with all services going to Brighton and as such the hospital land being cleared for future development.

Brian Cuzner

Cedar Way, Haywards Heath

