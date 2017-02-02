LETTER: College plan is best so far

What an excellent scheme Sir Nicholas Soames proposes (Middy Jan.26) to turn the redundant Hayward’s Heath sixth form campus into an Institute of Technology, producing exactly the sort of skills that are increasingly needed by our county, region and nation.

It has seemed ridiculous that an expanding town like Haywards Heath cannot provide education for its own sixth formers, who from the start of the next academic year, will have to wander the county, wasting hours in trains and buses, looking for further education, when the present campus closes.

It is the best idea, by far, the only snag surely being what will happen to the huge residual debts that hang over the site, a legacy of its past management and which have forced the closure of the campus.

Michael Grey

Gander Green, Haywards Heath

