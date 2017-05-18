LETTER: Dementia Awareness

This month we mark Dementia Awareness Week (May 14-20).

Did your readers know that an estimated 225,000 people will develop dementia this year alone – that’s one every three minutes – and, with people in the UK living longer than ever before, the threat of developing age related conditions such as dementia becomes increasingly real.

Being diagnosed with a life-changing condition like dementia can often seem like the most overwhelming thing in the world. That’s why I want to reassure your readers that they don’t have to deal with things alone, we’re here to help.

I work for Revitalise – a wonderful national charity that provides respite holidays for disabled people and carers - including specialised weeks for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia at our three accessible UK centres.

Every aspect of our Alzheimer’s breaks are designed with our guests in mind, enabling them to spend precious time with one another away from the worries of everyday life and giving them the time to rediscover a loving connection as husband and wife, father and daughter, mother and son once more.

For more information visit: www.revitalise.org.uk, or call us for a chat on 0303 303 0145.

Stephanie Stone

Revitalise, London

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.