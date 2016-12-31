LETTER: Disgusted to be asked to donate

I am writing to express my disgust about being asked for charity donations in stores, when paying by debit card at the till, by selecting the “yes” menu indicted on the screen.

Not only is this an intrusion but an absolute cheek. We all have our own charities which we support but to be confronted at the till like this is a disgrace, and even worse when the till assistant actually asks if you will donate. Not only is this a nerve but can be embarrasing when customer indicates that they are not prepared to donate, especially if there is a queue behind them.

This has happened to me three times at a local large garden centre and I hope it is not an indication that other stores will follow suit.

No doubt quite a lot of money can be raised by this method, as customers in a hurry may just press the donate button not really taking in what it means or because they do not like to refuse BUT IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE CUSTOMER LIKES IT !

Sheila Southwell

Ockenden Way, Hassocks

