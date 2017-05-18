LETTER: Experiences of missing post

Please may I through your paper inquire if anyone else in and around my district have

had their post either mis-delivered or not delivered at all.

January this year I had three separate items posted to me during the second and third weeks. One was my senior railcard, second was an important NHS item and thirdly my grandson’s savings book.

When my nextdoor neighbour arrived back from vacation early March he came to my door and gave me the above items. (He doesn’t have a house number yet my door number is plain to see).

I was informed by my extended family that they sent me Easter cards but thus far they have not surfaced.

V Holder

Meadow Lane, Haywards Heath

