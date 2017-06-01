LETTER: Fighting for social justice

I want to write to defend our public services in Sussex.

I love my county, and I will fight for its decent services and social justice.

All my life I have lived in Ditchling, and have never seen things as bad as they are now, and I am 74.

I am now disabled, and I can see the value of the system I paid into all my life. Only Jeremy Corbyn will stand up for ordinary people in UK.

Opinion polls are irrelevant after Donald Trump. The media say that supporters of Jeremy Corbyn are delusional, but far from this myth of a weak leadership, disabled people believe that Jeremy Corbyn is a man of exceptional decency, integrity and honour. Yes – I have grey hair but I am a Corbyn supporter. Our logic is that it takes a fantastically strong man to stand up for the weak and the vulnerable.

We think that Jeremy Corbyn is actually displaying an awe-inspiring rectitude, we think that Jeremy Corbyn is actually very noble.

In contrast we point to the parlous jungle capitalism of a feral elite, using everything in their power to destroy Jeremy Corbyn along with their Blairite chums.

Please vote Labour at the General Election. Please defend the public services of Sussex.

Gabriel Pepper

Lewes Road, Ditchling

