LETTER: Get facts right about college

Sir Nicholas Soames said Haywards Heath College had been “Bankrupted by Labour’s ferocious education cuts and by corporate governance that would have done credit to Al Capone.”

Totally incorrect, Mr Soames if, you read and do your research you would see it was your own Conservative party / Liberal Coalition government that withdrew the Labour’s School Building Programme.

I quote, “Michael Gove today cancelled Labour’s School Building Programme, suspending projects for 715 new schools as part of the coalition’s tranche of spending cuts.” (The Guardian 5 July 2010)

Even on the Central Sussex College website it makes reference to the redevelopment of the Haywards Heath campus 2008-2011 which had the funding removed by central government (Conservative/ Liberal Coalition).

Furthermore, where is the evidence to support a new technical college in Haywards Heath?

Crawley has a fantastic facility (Central Sussex College) which has been providing technical education since 1958. The £170m should be put into the Crawley Campus rather than wasting it on another facility.

If you talk to parents in Mid Sussex they require a good quality 6th Form college, which Haywards Heath used to be, instead of having to travel to Brighton, Lewes and Eastbourne.

I worked at Central Sussex College for 30 years.

If MPs are in positions of authority do your research and get the facts right.

Mark Jones

St Augustines Close, Scaynes Hill

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.