LETTER: Give us some of what we want

In answer to Burgess Hill Town Councillor Janice Henwood’s reply to my letter of a couple of week ago (Middy letters Dec 29), I had no idea that the Martlets Hall was not being replaced.

I very much sympathise and you can add my signature to the 6,000 you already have, though by the sound of it no-one is listening to the rate payers.

Burgess Hill Council should replace the public toilets and I did mention in my letter I sympathise about a 10 screen cinema to jeopardise the Orion. Why have another one when there are times when they struggle to fill the Orion.

And as for Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards’s answer to my letters, why try and get more shops around the station when some days it is totally jammed with traffic. Increase them in the town for goodness sake.

Surely with an ever-increasing population the council can give us at least some of what we want and not what they want.

Now we have lost Baldwins where we got good service and Colin stocked everything we needed in the way of all handicraft items. I know he had to retire sometime, but please get another one like his as a replacement.

Mrs Fairweather

Finches Park Road, Lindfield

