LETTER: Help and advice with your bills

Budgeting can be difficult at the best of times but when you’re facing up to the reality of post-Christmas bills it can be even harder.

That’s why January is typically the month when people most worry about their finances. And with the recent benefit cap meaning many families have less to live on each week, this can be a really anxious time.

If you’re struggling, please don’t worry about your water bills. We have a specially trained debt advice team that can help you look at some affordable options and maybe move you onto one of our support tariffs. If you’re finding that contact difficult why not ask someone to help you - a family member, friend or support group (we work closely with charities including StepChange and Age UK). With your permission we can talk to someone else on your behalf.

So please don’t worry about your water bills – we’ll do what we can to help. Contact us:

Website: southernwater.co.uk/difficultypayingyourbill

Email: payless@southernwater.co.uk

Call: 0800 027 0363

Jane Crisp

Affordability and vulnerability lead, Southern Water, Southern House, Yeoman Road, Worthing

