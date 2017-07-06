LETTER: Help sought for family research

I wonder if older Middy readers might be able to help me with some family research?

Unfortunately the family members who might have helped have passed on.

My grandmother Lydia Mercy Dennett (nee Ralph) died on May 30 in 1957 and at the time was a widow living at 29 Fairfield Road, Burgess Hill with relatives.

She was born in the West Sussex village of Fernhurst, where a large number of the Ralph family lived, and married at the local church there.

Her husband, my grandfather John Dennett, ex Grenadier Guard and very briefly a Brighton and Hove Albion player in the early 1900s, died in 1943. At one time they lived at number 11 Norway Cottages in Junction Road, Burgess Hill.

Although members of my family, including grandfather John Dennett, are buried or have their ashes in St Andrews Church, Burgess Hill, Lydia does not seem to have been. I have been unable so far despite inquiries in Burgess Hill and Fernhurst to discover where her funeral took place and where she rests.

I realise this is a bit of a long shot at this distance in time but I should be grateful if anyone who is able to help would contact me at philipjdennett@hotmail.com

Many thanks.

Philip Dennett

Junction Rd. Burgess Hill

