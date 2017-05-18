LETTER: Help would be heartening

I wish to comment on the correspondence in last week’s Middy on funding a replacement Cultural Centre for Burgess Hill.

The Town Council, responding to a petition signed by over 6,000 residents to retain a cultural centre, investigated the possibility.

David Clarke of DCA Consultancy, who specialise in the provision of culture, creativity and regeneration spoke recently at the AGM of Burgess Hill Town Council explaiining that a theatre, slightly smaller than the Martlets Hall, would be viable. He was questioned by the public, and the Town Council accepted his report and are looking to proceed.

The problem now is in funding the project, and David Andrew’s letter was a call for New River Retail to help.

Stuart Michell of NRR in his reply praising his company’s redevelopment made no mention of help.

The columns of a newspaper are no place to go into details, but it would be heartening for the public to know that NRR are sympathetic to the town’s need and would enter into a discussion with the Town Council.

Janice Henwood

Burgess Hill Town Councillor, Oakwood Road, Burgess Hill

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.