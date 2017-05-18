LETTER: Join celebration of girls’ brigade

The 1st Hurstpierpoint Girls’ Brigade is celebrating its 70th Anniversary this year with a Family Parade Service conducted by Rev Gina Upton (a previous Captain of the Company) and a Buffet Lunch for past members of the Girls’ Life Brigade (GLB) and Girls’ Brigade (GB) on Sunday 9 July at The Methodist Church, 42 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint BN6 9SA.

The Service begins at 10.30 am for about an hour followed by coffee and biscuits.

There will be memorabilia to look at before lunch and plenty of time to chat and catch up with old friends.

I am anxious to contact any girls and ladies who were in GLB or GB at any time since 1947 so please give me a ring on 01273 832286 / 077 99 66 00 43 or e-mail me on margaret@taylor24.plus.com

If you would like to share in our Celebration Lunch I will make sure a place is reserved for you.

Captain Margaret Taylor

The Methodist Church, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint

