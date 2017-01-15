LETTER: Last chance to join Marathon

We’re offering runners a last chance to join our team of fundraisers taking part in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon.

For those who missed out in the ballot it’s not too late to sign up; the deadline to apply for a place with St John Ambulance is 2 February.

The nation’s leading first aid charity has been providing first aid for the London Marathon throughout the 36-year history of the race.

In last year’s Marathon, more than 200 St John Ambulance runners raised more than £250,000 to support the charity’s life saving work.

For more information, email events@sja.org.uk or call 0207 324 4168.

Amber Woodward

Regional Fundraising Coordinator, St John Ambulance, Hollingbury

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.