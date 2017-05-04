LETTER: Marathon is a favourite event

I would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to everyone involved in Sunday’s (April 30) Haywards Heath section of the Mid Sussex Marathon.

Having participated as a marshal in this event for the last few years I would say it is one of my favourite events of the year.

We were lucky again with the weather, despite a forecast of heavy cloud in the morning and rain in the afternoon, it was quite hot and sunny in the morning and we managed to be away for the most part by 1.30pm so avoided the slight change in the weather after lunch.

I can’t speak for the other sections in East Grinstead and Burgess Hill but I can say that it is a pleasure to turn out for the Haywards Heath leg. It is well organised and whilst you always have to allow for small blips most things went according to plan.

Glad to see many of the runners have a good sense of humour – I had several offers to take over my ‘spot’ next year – sorry, but I enjoy sitting outside Tory’s café in Victoria Park too much to change with anyone!

A big vote of thanks not only to all the volunteers, many of whom do it year after year, but also to the runners, many of whom either call out their thanks on the way round or come back afterwards to say it - it never ceases to amaze me of their ability to hold a conversation whilst running!

As the outgoing Haywards Heath Mayor, Sujan Wickremaratchi, spent all morning at the event, I would also like to take this opportunity of saying a huge vote of thanks for all the wonderful work he has done for the town for the last two years. He really has excelled himself and will be a hard act to follow – good luck to whoever takes the reins!

Barbara Lank

Wilmington Way, Haywards Heath

