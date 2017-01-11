LETTER: Money helped local families

Haywards Heath Lions Club would like to thank the local residents of Haywards Heath for their generous donations given during our Father Christmas carols float street tours and our collection at Sainsbury’s.

The money raised has helped us us to ensure that a considerable number of local families facing difficult financial times have been enabled to enjoy a brighter Chrismas with food and toys for their children.

We would also like to thank the many volunteers who took part in the collections and Dragon Events for supplying the sound system.

A happy and peaceful New Year to all residents from Haywards Heath Lions Club.

Colin Brunt

Haywards Heath Lions Club Chestnuts Close, Lindfield

