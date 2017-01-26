LETTER: My method of de-icing a car

Having read about the risks involved of de-icing cars, for those with a reasonably adjacent power point, I suggest the following method.

You need - (1) an electric fan heater and - (2) an appropriate 13 amp extension lead.

Place the heater on the back seat of the car, facing forwards - I put it on a small stool to keep it well away from the seat. Switch on for a short while, normally five minutes suffices. Hey presto, the ice on your windows has turned to water which just needs squeegeeing off.

Apart from clear vision, you will have a toasty warm car to start your journey in.

As always, common sense should prevail. Keep the fan outlet as far from the upholstery as possible and do not leave it on for longer than is necessary.

Robin Gulliver

Willow Road, Horsham

