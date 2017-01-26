LETTER: Our quality of life will decline

I was utterly appalled to read your article on 12th of January, where Britaniacrest (the company leading the proposal for a new incinerator in Horsham at the site of the Warnham brickworks), stated that they have no choice but to build the incinerator at the Horsham site, this frankly is a complete fabrication.

Having read their proposal it is very clear that this is not a solution to our local waste nor will it provide significant additional benefits to Horsham. It is a proposal to bring commercial and industrial waste from all over the South East and possibly the rest of the UK to Horsham for incineration.

The main benefit being to the company in the form of huge profits for Britaniacrest and their investors and the cost is misery, decline in quality of life to the local communities and destruction of our beautiful rural area.

The incinerator is not part of the WSCC waste plan, it is a private commercial venture for profit and will not be dealing with local household waste.

The proposed incinerator is to be 18 storeys high with a chimney of 95 metres which will be lit up constantly. It will stand out for miles in a conservation area with a high number of historical listed buildings and a high population of people in very close proximity.

Traffic has already increased in the area due to the large scale housing developments. The A24, A29 and A264 cannot cope with the traffic volumes now, the incinerator will add hundreds more vehicles per day to our roads to bring the waste to the site. The A24 is a narrow winding road and has numerous accidents and this will only increase.

Horsham has always had a reputation of being a highly desirable area to live in, if the incinerator goes ahead this will be destroyed as will our quality of life.

Jacqui Birch

Dorking Road, Warnham

