LETTER: Outstanding care for mother

Rarely do we read about nursing homes providing excellent care; all too often it is poor management, misconduct and the abuse of elderly and vulnerable residents, which make headline news.

I would like to address that and highlight the outstanding care my mother received at Oaklodge Nursing Home in Burgess Hill. She lived there for two-and-a-half years in which time she was cared for by Sujith, Jacob and their wonderful staff, who were all professional, courteous, cheerful and positive.

Any queries I had were dealt with promptly and efficiently. If there were any changes in her situation or the advice of other professionals was needed, I was informed immediately.

Although she was bedridden latterly, I could always rely on the staff to keep her clean and tidy and if my family and I visited at unsocial hours or during meal times we were always accommodated.

Nothing was ever too much trouble and I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to them all.

Gwynneth Wilson

Downscroft, Burgess Hill

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.