LETTER: Overseas aid

I’m so proud that over the past 25 years UK aid has transformed the lives of children in the world’s poorest countries.

It’s important to me that our local candidates for election support the UK’s commitment to overseas aid.

UK aid means that mothers in some of the poorest and most dangerous countries can have a midwife by their side when they give birth and that their little ones get the vaccinations and medical treatment they need to make it through their first fragile years. This election is about who we want to be as a nation. Aid shows Britain at its best. That’s why I’m calling on my candidates to commit to championing UK aid and ensuring it’s spent on helping the world’s most vulnerable children if elected.

Anthony Le Grys

Pelham Road,

Lindfield

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.