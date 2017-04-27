LETTER: Protect beauty and resources

As a worried mum and resident of Ardingly I recently learned that Cuadrilla wants to drill again in Balcombe.

This time they are applying for permission to acidise instead of fracking - it might be a slightly different process, but the risks for our health and environment stay the same.

Air polluting gases will be produced, which in the air dispersion reports for the 2014 application, showed some of the highest levels drifting from the flare to Balcombe in the area around the nursery of my son.

In addition to this, waste water flows back from the well and nobody seems to be able to ensure that it will be non-hazardous (as there is a hydraulic link between Lower Stumble and Ardingly reservoir, my source of drinking water, this is a serious issue).

Finally, and most concerning, no independent body will monitor the works.

I ask you to support the campaign by Balcombe and other affected communities, to resist oil exploration and subsequent industrialisation of the Weald.

I strongly believe it is our duty as citizens of this wonderful piece of land to protect its beauty and the natural sources we are living in against these interventions, that may bring profit to a few, but pose risks to many.

Katja Rothe

Street Lane, Ardingly

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.