LETTER: Sorry for delay

I would like to wish all the management, unions and government people that bring us Southern Railway a verymerrychristmasanda-happynew.

I am very sorry for the lateness, short formation and overcrowding of these wishes.

Jon Tucker

Lucastes Lane, Haywards Heath

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.