LETTER: Stand together against atrocity

My name is Mustak Miah and I am the secretary for Burgess Hill Muslim Community, we are a very small muslim community here.

I would like to start with expressing my deep condolences to the families of the victims and of course the victims.

We condemn these barbaric cowardly attacks on innocent people in London, leaving eight dead and nearly 50 people injured.

This is evil act, they are using the name of Islam and Muslim to degrade us.

They are enemy of Islam.

Some of the mosques have denied doing their funeral.

We don’t recognise them as Muslims.

We believe they are brainwashed terrorists and terrorists don’t have a religion.

We believe in rule of law and democracy on freedom for all people.

These cowards and all others found to be involved should be brought to justice and given highest punishment.

SURAH MAYEDA from AL QUR-AN translate it as follows:

Surah no 5

Verses no 32

Whoever kills a person, it is as though they have killed the whole of mankind and whoever saves a life of a person, it is as though they have saved the whole of mankind, this is AL QUR-AN and AL QUR-AN teaches as the good way to live.

This our home and we are proud British Muslims.

We are horrified as you are, please don’t let these monsters divide us.

We stand here with you today in solidarity.

Let’s work together, stay vigilant and find a solution to this repeated atrocity.

Ameen.

Mustak Miah

Secretary for Burgess Hill

Muslim Community,

Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill

