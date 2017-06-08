LETTER: Strange sight of bobby on beat

Today I saw a strange sight in Haywards Heath – a man in what looked like police uniform and a police helmet - who reminded me of the good old days when uniformed police constables used to patrol the streets of just about every town.

And suddenly it dawned on me – it WAS a police constable … the first I had seen in the 23 years I’ve lived here. I went up to him and said: “I know why you’re here and even though it’s a tragic reason, it’s wonderful to see a uniformed officer on the beat in my home town. Thank you so much for being here.”

He seemed delighted with my sentiments!

Arnie Wilson

Ashenground Road

Haywards Heath

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.