LETTER: Thanks

The Lindfield Branch of The Royal British Legion would like to thank everyone for their support and generosity on Lindfield Village Day.

With your help and donations of goods for our stall, the wonderful sum of £634.82 was raised with a further £44.53 collected in our Poppy Box, This is more than ever before and we are very grateful indeed for your continued support.

If anyone would like to become a member of the Lindfield branch of The Royal British Legion, please contact me on 01444 454846. We warmly welcome new members.

Jane Harding

Royal British Legion, Lindfield Branch Chairman, Gander Hill, Haywards Heath

