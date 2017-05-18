LETTER: Thanks for casing votes

I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who voted in the West Sussex County Council elections, whichever party they voted for.

I also thank the voters who ensured I will continue to represent the needs of Burgess Hill, especially the increasing demands for children services and vulnerable older residents.

As I have represented Burgess Hill for the last four years I am extremely aware the there is still so much more to be done.

Education funding is a high priority and I congratulate the schools across our town as they have provided an excellent education for our children when finances are so difficult.

Anne Jones

Conservative county councillor for Burgess Hill East, County Hall, West Street, Chichester

