LETTER: Thanks for kind help after fall

May I through the auspices of your newspaper, offer my very sincere thanks to a number of people who helped me, following a sudden fall onto the concrete drive of my home on Palm Sunday.

I sustained quite severe facial injuries and was given immediate first aid from my kind neighbours, who advised I attend A&E locally.

On arrival at the Lewes Victoria Hospital I was given excellent treatment by the two nurses on duty and advised to attend Princess Royal Hospital for an x-ray to my face and head.

On arrival, as expected, there was an extremely busy waiting room with very few staff in attendance. However, once again I received kind treatment and eventually an x-ray and a check from the casualty doctor who suggested further investigation to exclude a possible reason for my fall.

The efficient and calm care from those involved was so very reassuring with so much adverse publicity about our NHS (incidentally I had worked in the community for very many years) and I know how difficult it is to work with staff shortages.

Thank you especially to the two Irish ladies, also casualties, who gave me refreshment and telephoned a taxi company to drive me home, now well past midnight!

Finally to the very considerate Pakistani driver for a smooth ride home for the lady who resembled the ‘loser’ in a boxing match!

Thank you to all,

Ann McHugh

Haywards Heath

