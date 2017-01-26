LETTER: Three cheers for hospital

Having major troubles and not able to put my right leg on the floor I went to see my chiropractor who immediately told me to go to A & E at Princess Royal for an MRI.

At 9.30 promptly the next morning I hobbled into the A &E and ten minutes later I was in the xray department and by 11.30 I was in a hospital bed having been wheeled up there on a bed.

Heaven knows how but I had broken a bone in the top of my hip.

Even though there were two wards closed due to the novovirus bug, I was in immediately and the whole time I was in there the nurses could not do enough for me (and the other patients) - even those very difficult patients whom I would have ejected out of the window. I was amazed at their patience. I have never know such gentle caring people and even though they were clearly under a lot of pressure nothing was too much trouble.

Reading all these horrific stories of people having to wait hours for beds, in corridors, outside etc but for me I had treatment that I could not have even paid a million pounds for.

All I can say is thank you to all the staff that attended me, they are nicknamed angels and that is exactly what they were.

So three cheers for the Princess Royal and its wonderful staff (including the lovely home made cakes in the tea bar).

Mrs Monica Thorpe

Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.