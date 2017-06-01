LETTER: Update on dad’s treatment

Here is a progress update about David Bedding (‘Family and friends step up in battle to save dad’ Middy May 18).

We went to see a fantastic oncologist last week in London who refers to himself as a scientist as well as a doctor.

Having referred to Dad’s scans, which confirmed the successful surgery Dad had, he would be very interested in referring Dad to a German clinic for cutting edge Dendritic Vaccine treatment, which basically helps the body to track down and attack the cancer cells.

Germany is the leading European country in cancer treatment and has the highest cancer survival rate.

This particular vaccine treatment has been very successful in other GBM4 sufferers. He has confirmed that the cost of treatment would be in the region of £40k and that he would look to start it when Dad’s chemotherapy treatment has finished.

He was really optimistic about the chances of success. We have been contacted by a number of people asking how they can contribute to Dad’s treatment fund and so we have set up a JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/davidbedding2017

Georgia Bedding

Church Street, Steyning

