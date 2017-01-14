LETTER: Waste of money is a scandal

I have just discovered that the “Bumpy Bridge” over the railway at Burgess Hill is no longer to be replaced.

It appears that the safety concerns regarding its condition raised by WSCC and used to support the planning application for the new bridge have disappeared (Planning permission was granted in January 2015). I am not aware that any significant maintenance work has been carried out on this bridge during this period and therefore its improved condition would seem to be a minor miracle.

The council spent many thousands of pounds (of our money) in the extensive clearance works which took place in early 2015 which included reduction in the size of the adjacent allotments. The bridge was due to be replaced early in 2016.

This waste of money is nothing short of a scandal and someone needs to explain why this decision was made.

Laurie Page

St Wilfrids Road, Burgess Hill

