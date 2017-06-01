LETTER: What about a bowling alley?

I was pleased to read in the Middy (May 25) that it will not be long now until the new town centre redevelopment gets underway.

However, I am still left disappointed that there are still no plans for an entertainment complex.

Now I know we shall soon have a multiplex cinema and new eateries about the town but there is still nothing else to do in the area unless you are used to using the Triangle leisure centre.

I believe it’s high time the likes of a Ten pin bowling and games centre (pool room,video etc) was built. As things stand we have to go to Crawley or Brighton for these things which takes revenue out of Burgess Hill and into their pockets.

When you consider the catchment area, Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Cuckfield, Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint, Lindfield etc, it’s unbelievable that we still do not have a complex like this to bring people into town in a few minutes and not send people away on a 30 minute journey.

Is it time local authorities looked into this?

Thank you for your time reading this and hope you agree.

Kirk Brown

Western Road, Burgess Hill

