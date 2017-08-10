YOUTH FOOTBALL: Albion in the Community tackle social issues

More than 200 young people aged seven to 19, including youngsters from Burgess Hill (pictured), took part in a football tournament held in Brighton’s Preston Park as part of an initiative to help reduce youth crime and tackle social issues.



Now in its fourth year, the summer Kicks tournament, run by Albion in the Community (AITC), the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club (BHAFC), in partnership with American Express, brings together youngsters from Premier League Kicks projects across the region (and visiting teams from further afield) to compete in a friendly, supportive and inclusive environment.

The tournament was supported by Amex employee volunteers who helped organise the day and referee matches, alongside AITC coaches.

BHAFC development squad players Will Collar and Ben Hall and Seagulls legend Guy Butters made a surprise appearance to cheer on the teams. Picture by Darren Cool