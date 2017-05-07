Ansty CC round-up: Raval hits 149 as Cuckfield rack up big total

Ansty 1st XI's first match in Premier Division cricket for Ansty saw Cuckfield reach a formidable 352-7.

The first two overs bowled were maidens but as the openers got used to the wicket runs began to flow freely. Jeet Raval struck 149 pouncing on any short ball and Harry Clark scored 83. Sam Palser took 5-61 as Cuckfield pushed the score higher.

Harry Towler (29) and Jonathan Parker (20) had put on 50 for the first wicket and despite 57 each from Jonny Young and Jamie Newsome Ansty could not match the score that had been posted by the hosts finishing with 236-8. James Thorpe and Greg Wisdom each took two wickets for the hosts.

The 2nd XI beat Hellingly at home by 5 wickets having bowled out the visitors for 197. Dan Loveland scored 55 and Gavin Sutherland 41 in the innings that lasted 43.2 overs. Charlie Rutter took 3-29 and James Smethurst and Jake Brookes two wickets each.. Tom Woodall top scored with 73 in reply and with Charlie Rutter and Chris Barnes striking 30's Ansty won with 9 overs remaining. For Hellingly Arthur Rossi took 2-51.

Hurstpierpoint lost the toss and were asked to bat on a cold and windy Ansty pitch. Opener Ben Potter scored well for his 71 and with good support from others they finished on 225-9. Adam Butler took 3 wickets, with Luke Wood and skipper Dave Simmonds 2 apiece. Tom Smith (23) and Dan Burt (30) scored well at the beginning of Ansty's inning but it was Lucy Western who hit a personal best 84 not out, with Luke Wood (23*) as Ansty 3rd XI overhauled the target with 9 overs in hands.

The 4th XI found it hard going at Poynings. Poynings were 126-9 at the close of their innings but the run chase ended on a disappointing 78 all out. Rob Targett took 3-20. Evan Herbert top scored for Ansty with 19 having taken 4-15 in the Poynings innings