Ansty lose to fellow struggles Bexhill

Ansty 1st XI suffered yet another defeat as fellow strugglers Bexhill were the visitors.

Bexhill inserted the home side and 38 was on the board for the first wicket that of Jonathan Parker caught and bowled for 9.

Picture by Peter Cripps

At 70-2 things were looking bright but two wickets fell at this score, one of these being skipper and opener Harry Towler, run out for 38.

This saw Jamie Newsome to the crease and he quickly set out to put pressure on the bowlers scoring a quick fire 61 that included seven 6s and three 4s.

Newsome eventually fell to a good catch but Leo Anderson (20) and Jake Wilson (26 not out) helped Ansty to a respectable 201 all out. Josh Beesley took 6-64 for Bexhill.

Bexhill’s innings started badly losing their first wicket with just eight on the board but a determined stand of 58 by Malcolm Johnson (91) and James Walker (7) followed by another of 60 between Johnson and Shawn Johnson (22) pushed the score to 126.

Will Wright batting. Picture by Peter Cripps

Ethan Guest proved stubborn scoring 38 not out as Bexhill lost wickets at the other end.

A nail biting finish saw Bexhill win the match with just four balls remaining.

The 2nd XI travelled to Glynde and came home with a very disappointing loss.

Jonny Young took 4-61, Alex Beard 3-22 and Megan Janman 2-25 but a good innings by David Clark of 56 opening the batting supported by Lee Cramp (36) and Dominic Harris saw the home side to 187.

Set 188 to win Ansty crashed to 91 all out with Dominic Harris taking 4-6 and Mike Brooks 3-18.

Megan Janman top scored with 18 with Abbey Freeborn scoring 17.

Having won the toss home side Balcombe were asked to bat against Ansty 3rd XI.

A bright opening stand of 62 developed into a succession of tumbling wickets as they slumped to 129 all out.

Four wickets for Adam Butler, three for Dave Simmonds and two for Dom Mamoany were responsible for the collapse.

Ansty’s reply took just 18.5 overs losing three wickets in chasing down the winning runs.

Adam Butler and Charlie Layton scored 26 each but it was Luke Wood (45no) who with Luke Davies (16no) saw Ansty to the win.

The 4th XI’s good season continued at home with Forest Row the visitors. As in the 3rd XI match the openers for the visitors started well putting on 52 for the first wicket.

However from this good start the batting failed to capitalise and the innings closed on 120. Rob Targett, once again, in the wickets with 8-14.

Ken Chapman and Mike Green opened the reply and with victory in sight lost their first wicket that of Green for 41.

Derek Mundy then struck the winning four off his first ball he received. Chapman ended with 66 not out.