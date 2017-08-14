Ansty record first league win of the season

After a couple of frustrating weeks with weather causing abandonments, Ansty’s 1st XI came away from Bexhill with their first league win of the season.

Having been inserted, Ansty attained 201-8 with Leo Anderson top scoring on 60.

Skipper Harry Towler (28) and Ed Coombs (11) had set up the innings with a 34 run opening partnership followed by 27 from Jethro Menzies but Anderson was the rock in the middle order and with 17 not out by Jack Palser Ansty were happy with their total.

Jake Wilson took 3-31 with two wickets each from Jethro Menzies and Charlie Rutter. Tim Hambridge opened Bexhill’s innings and proved a difficult wicket to take but was finally caught by Coombs off Anderson for 63. At 138-4 off 37 overs the game was in the balance with Malcolm Johnson striking 54 before he was run out by Menzies. This was the wicket that sealed the win for the visitors.

2nd XI: A fine opening partnership of 151 by Jonny Young (86) and George Martin (45) sealed a win over Glynde & Beddingham by 106 runs.

Ansty asked to bat by their visitors enjoyed the sunshine with Megan Janman (19), Adam Butler (15), Luke Davies (15) and Alex Beard (12no) all contributing good runs as Ansty’s innings closed on 250.

Glynde’s reply started slowly with Tim Stirney’s 59 the top score as their innings subsided from 90-1 to 144 all out. Luke Davies took 5-18 and Shaun Janman 3-32.

3rd XI: A humbling performance from the 3rd XI saw them crash to defeat by 7 wickets to St James Montefiore.

Del Mundy top scored with 10 as the home side could master just 79. Ahmad Sameer took 5-10.

St James won thanks to 24no from Ned Mundy and 20 from Mike Ralph with 1 wicket each for Will Carr, Connor Silvey and Connor Mullins.