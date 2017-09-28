Archer signs contract extension with Sussex

All-rounder, Jofra Archer has signed a contract extension which will see him stay at The 1st Central County Ground until at least the end of the 2020 season.

Since signing his first professional contract with Sussex in 2016 the 22-year-old has not looked back, quickly becoming one of the leading lights on the County circuit. Archer made his debut for Sussex against Pakistan during their tour of England in 2016, taking 5 wickets in the match.

Since then Archer has gone on to make 49 appearances for Sussex across all formats taking 131 wickets at an average of 25.67, in addition to scoring 1038 runs at an average of 31.45.

Following his continual rise as an integral part of the Sussex team Archer received his County cap, cap number 144, during the lunch interval on day three of the Specsavers County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Hove. During the 2017 season Archer has taken 91 wickets and scored 776 runs.

Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, Archer made his way into the Sussex set up following fellow Sussex player, Chris Jordan. Archer first faced Jordan in the nets whilst in Barbados five years ago with CJ tipping him for greatness, whilst taking him under his wing.

Archer then headed for the sunny shores of Sussex to rebuild his career after a severe back injury under Sussex’s watchful eye, playing for the Sussex Second XI, Middleton CC and Horsham CC within the Sussex Premier League.

Reacting to the signing of his contract, Archer said: “I’m very excited to be included in the long-term plans of the club, recently a couple of the other young players have signed new contracts so it’s great to be part of the clubs exciting future”

Keith Greenfield, Sussex Director of Cricket, said: “Since Jofra’s been at Sussex he has achieved everything we could have expected and more, we look forward to a bright future developing Jofra both on and off the field. Whilst helping him achieve his international ambitions and ultimately winning trophies with us.”