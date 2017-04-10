Bowman on the Road: Harrow Borough 0 Burgess Hill Town 2 - Chapman gets a reaction at Harrow

After Monday's disappointing loss at Kingstonian FC, Hillians' boss Ian Chapman told his players that they were in a battle to stay in the Ryman Premier League.

He asked: "What can we do to change that?"

Club legend John Buck with Emily Picture by Colin Bowman

On a sun-soaked afternoon in West London, to a man, they gave him the answer!

The day started badly for yours truly owing to a bit of bad health during the night and morning.

Plans to travel with various Hill fans by train had to be shelved.

Luckily by midday the issue had subsided and the old Peugeot 206 was called into belated action to cover the 69 miles north west.

Burgess Hill's two-goal scorer Tyrell Richardson-Brown pictured at Harrow Borough on Saturday. Picture by Colin Bowman

That old car has been on this Burgess Hill journey for the past four seasons, probably covering around 15,000 miles in the process.

It's been packed to the rafters on endless trips to Kent, Suffolk, Essex, Hampshire and into London. A real gem to be honest! It took the trip to Harrow in its stride.

It was lovely to see that a number of Hill fans had made the tricky trip north west.

There were around 25 of us dotted around the Earlsmead Stadium.

We were all rewarded with a real belting spring like day with temperatures soaring into the early 20s.

Great for fans but perhaps not for players. Both sets seem to be taking on a lot of fluids at every chance.

It led to a rather fractured, stop-start first half with both physios on and off the field.

But during all that Tyrell Richardson-Brown's Burgess Hill status went through the roof with two well-needed goals.

The first had an element of luck after the host's keeper played a perfect air shot to give Tyrell a tap-in. The second a smart turn and dink over an advancing keeper.

Two nil at half-time perhaps flattered the visitors but no-one from Mid Sussex cared a jot.

During the second half Harrow turned the screw and in the heat it was hard work to repel their attacks.

Our back-four were magnificent and Shaw in goal faultless.

In truth this all-important clean sheet was created by everyone in the white shirt.

Even super Pat Harding had to make a long clearance from his own box.

Once the final whistle went there was a collective and well earned glow knowing that a vital three points were in the bag.

Tyrell will quite rightly get all the headlines but for me Jack Brivio was the man of the match operating in midfield.

He made countless tackles, great passes and was always on the front foot, a real mercurial display.

This win is a real shot in the arm for our local Ryman Premier League team and it propelled them three places up the table.

After the game Ian Chapman was looking very happy indeed with a big sloppy grin on his face.

It was great to see. It nicely sets up the last three matches of the season. One more win should be enough for Premier League safety.