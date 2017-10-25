Bowman On The Road: Met Police 2 Burgess Hill Town 0 - Hillians' early season promise comes to a halt

Early season Bostik Premier League promise has come to a temporary halt for Ian Chapman and his squad around the Green Elephants Stadium.

After nine games and 12 hard earned points secured, things seemed pretty rosy for all connections.



However three league losses on the spin have put us all on the back-foot.



Burgess Hill gave a great account of themselves on Saturday at Dulwich Hamlet but at Met Police last night it was a different story.



Hillians started positively enough under the bright Imber Court lights and indeed enjoyed much of the early possession.



The hosts seemed happy to soak up the pressure for 20 minutes and perhaps that's when we should have struck.



In a blink of an eye, Police suddenly awoke and looked dangerous on the break.



'Keeper Max Huxter had to dive among a load of bodies after a mad scramble and then Gary Elphick rose very high with a very important defensive header.



On 24 minutes a very scruffy piece of play led to the ball falling to Jonathan Wright in acres of space just six yards out. He couldn't miss.



Huxter, as he picked the ball out, demanded to know how Wright was given so much space.



The rest of the half belonged to the Police who created a volley of corners and dangerous free-kicks.



Hill did well to troop off being just one goal behind.



Hill gave it a right old go after the break and had the hosts pinned in their penalty box for ten minutes.



However that initiative was shortlived and in truth carried just a meager threat on goal.



In-form Police had the confidence and strength to once again gain the upper hand and it was inevitable when Wright was given another easy chance to smash home a second goal on 74 minutes.



There was no question about effort or application in the defeat, but there didn't seem to be any belief.



Hill have proved they can mix it with the best in the Bostik Premier League, but not on Tuesday night.



Police are on a good run, but they didn't have to get out of second gear to pick up three valuable points.



Manager Ian Chapman and his staff will surely be very disappointed and will be working hard to rectify the situation.



The club go into FA Trophy home action against Aveley on Saturday and are then at home again on Tuesday, October 31 in the Sussex Senior Cup against Hailsham.



Trophy progression and three points would give us all a huge lift as we face a barrage of five grinding league away fixtures in November.



That much-needed and predicted unbeaten run is proving quite difficult to obtain right now!