Burgess Hill fail to follow up last week's win with defeat to Roffey 2nd XI

Burgess Hill looked to follow up their fine win at Pagham the previous week in their 45 over clash with Roffey 2nds. However,they went down by 21 runs in an entertaining match at St John's Park.

Roffey won the toss and chose to bat with openers Chris Webb and Anish Padalkar making a steady start . Andrew Ifill and Joe Maskell used the new ball well in the opening exchanges but few clear-cut chances were created.

Burgess Hill skipper Tom Trowbridge wrung the changes but Karl Boffey and Hugh Warmisham struggled with their line and gave away seventeen wides as Roffey grew in confidence. Worse was to follow as Warmisham pulled up and had to leave the field.

Webb and Padalkar were scoring at nearly five an over and Roffey were 78 without loss after sixteen overs.

The introduction of Matt Charman and Kevin Ramsay stemmed the flow and with some tight fielding got Hill back in the game but few chances were created. Ifill returned and finally got the breakthrough in the 29th over as he bowled Webb for 65 . Padalkar continued to steadily accumulate and rode his luck as Peter Billinghay spilled a straightforward caught and bowled chance. However he trapped Josh Gander (5) LBW and Boffey took a fine catch off Maskell to remove Ollie Rivers for 2.Billinghay then bowled Pavlovic and Hill looked to close out the final overs with minimum damage. Padalkar stood firm and Alex Southon (32)hit out and the final six overs went for 48 as Roffey posted a challenging 214-4 off their 45 overs. Padalkar was unbeaten on 62.Hill would have been pleased to pull the run-rate back but very disappointed to have conceded 32 through wides.

Hill opened with Trowbridge and Ben Hopkins and the latter was bowled for 4 in the third over as young Jamie Atkins found good pace. Kevin Ramsay joined Trowbridge and looked to be in fine form as he raced to 22 before being bowled by Atkins in the seventh over. Karl Boffey and Trowbridge then put together a steady partnership and looked to be in little trouble. It took an unfortunate twist of fate to break the partnership.

Boffey pulled a muscle and could not continue without a runner. Having put on a 58 partnership,Trowbridge was left high and dry as confusion reigned with Boffey's runner rooted to the spot and Trowbridge run out for 38. Maskell and Charman did not last long as they both went cheaply to Mark Pavlovic and as Boffey had to retire , Hill were on the slide. However, Ifill was determined to fight to the end and with some belligerent shots and good support from Luke Vick(11) he took Hill within sight of an unlikely win. Tom Barnes removed Vick and the returning Atkins removed the luckless Boffey (20) and Billinghay first ball.

Ifill was the last man out having hit 58 off 49 balls which included four maximums and Hill fell 21 runs short on 193. Atkins finished with 4-36 and looks a great prospect for Roffey in the future.

Hill only took eight points from the game and remain in a dogfight to avoid relegation. A mixture of bad luck and indisciplined bowling was their undoing.