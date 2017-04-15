Burgess Hill Town 0, Dulwich Hamlet 3: Hillians lose in front of biggest crowd of the season

Burgess Hill Town were defeated 3-0 at home by Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday in front of their highest league crowd of the season.

Dulwich started the game the brighter side with Gavin Tomlin heading over from a good Nathan Green cross. Tomlin had another chance to open the scoring, seeing his low driven effort after ten minutes saved by Shaw.

Tomlin eventually got his goal, curling a left-footed shot into the far-left corner, which saw keeper Shaw rooted to the spot.

Pat Harding was unlucky not to find his 100th goal for the Hillians as he saw numerous efforts blocked away by the Dulwich defence all afternoon.

Jack Brivio had the best chance for the Hillians on the stroke of half-time, with his free-kick forcing keeper Edwards to tip the ball over the bar.

Brivio had another effort on goal minutes after the restart, seeing his low driven effort saved low by Preston Edwards.

Dulwich doubled their lead on 71 minutes when Ibra Sekajja climbed high from a Nathan Green cross to head home into the top right corner.

With less than five minutes to go, Dulwich put the game out of sight. Panutche Camara made a good driving run towards the Hillians defence and struck a powerful effort past Shaw to seal the three points for the travelling side.

The Hillians now look to their Easter Monday fixture away to Worthing, kick-off 12 pm.