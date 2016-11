With the Sussex Premier Cricket League restructuring next year, there is a need for more umpires. With four panel umpires having left at the end of the 2016 season, the Sussex Association of Cricket Officials (SACO) are looking to recruit at least 15 more.

And with the West Sussex Football League recently revealing they are running 10 or 12 referees short each week, there is obviously a reluctance to get into officiating sport.