Ansty fall to ex-IPL bowler Salunkhe

Ansty 1st XI experienced another defeat this time at home to Ifield.

Ansty’s openers saw the score to 25 before Leo Anderson was caught behind for 14. Fellow opener Harry Towler batted well but saw a string of batsmen come and go as he went on to top score with 59.

Two needless run outs did not help the cause of the home side as they struggled to 151 all out against the bowling of ex IPL bowler Dinesh Salunkhe (6-45).

Ifield’s reply saw their openers add 42 but both fell within 1 run and they were 43-2. Two more wickets fell at 64 and another at 85 but the home side’s total was never enough as Mike Norris (55no) and Dinesh Salunkhe (33no) saw Ifield to a win by 5 wickets.

2nd XI

An exciting conclusion to the match saw a one run win for Ansty away to Crowhurst Park.

Ansty set a well below par total to chase of just 125. James Whybrow batted well for his 33 and once again Tommy Green showed maturity with the bat scoring 31. 19 down the order from Lucy Western also helped raise hope for the visitors.

Crowhurst’s reply began badly losing their first wicket without a score on the board.

James Wilson for the home side batting at number 3 struck 18 but it was numbers 9 and 10 who almost proved winners for Crowhurst Park.

At 63-8 the match looked to be safe for the visitors but Justin Harley (36no) and Keith Hobbs (20) edged the home side so close.

The match was won by a run out, that by James Smethurst, as Crowhurst Park attempted to level the scores.

3rd XI

A depleted Ansty 3rd XI faced league leaders Brunswick Village at Chailey.

Having been asked to bat Ansty put on 155 all out with Adam Butler top scoring with 58 supported by Jamie Weller (29) and Josh Gander (21).

The result was never in doubt as Brunswick Village recovered from 22-2 to a win by 8 wickets.

4th XI

Ansty’s total of just 113 was never going to be enough to stop visitors Lingfield from winning this match. Jack Bilbruck (28), Steve Jarvis (21) and Dominic Mamoany (19) were the double figure scorers for the home side. For Lingfield Ashley Netherclift took 7-35. Lingfield lost 5 wickets in their chase but never looked losing this match.

