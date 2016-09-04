Ansty gain promotion to Premier Division

Ansty achieved their ambition on Saturday by winning at Eastbourne and gaining promotion to the Sussex Premier Cricket League Premier Division.

Ansty’s reply faltered with the score on 22 as Leo Anderson was bowled for 9. Fellow opener Harry Towler fell caught two runs later for 11.

Sam Palser (14) and Jethro Menzies then added 42 for the third wicket to relieve some of the tension being felt. Menzies was bowled for 23 but Jonny Young (14) and James Whybrow (12no) added a further 36 to see Ansty to 111-5. Young was trapped LBW but Whybrow and Dan Belfort saw the visitors to a win by 5 wickets. The winning run came from a wide and Eastbourne conceded a total of 37 extras.

The 2nd XI fared badly as they were bowled out for just 31 against a strong Burgess Hill attack. The visitors lost two wickets chasing down the runs for an impressive win by 8 wickets. Hugh Warmisham and Peter Billinghay shared the wickets with 5 apiece.

The 4th XI also lost their match, against Keymer & Hassocks, that ended in heavy rain.

Having set the visitors 145 to win Keymer & Hassocks won by 4 wickets with David Pithie 41, Howard Collins 39no and Tom Andrews-Faulkner 32 the main scorers.

Ansty's Jethro Menzies

