Ansty Ladies secure fourth promotion in four years

Ansty Ladies have secured their fourth promotion in four years after last day victory.

In reply Ansty started steadily knowing they needed to get the total in 23.2 overs to make sure of promotion. Janman (30), Western (29), Cawley (37 no), and Sole (14) all chipped in with Ansty reaching their total after 22.2 overs.

This secured the Ladies their fourth promotion in four seasons, making it a massive weekend for Ansty CC.

