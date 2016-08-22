Astonishing last wicket stand of of 134 sets up Ansty win

Ansty’s Jake Wilson and Glenn Anson put on 134 for the last wicket to set up a win for Ansty against Pagham.

Having been asked to bat openers Leo Anderson (20) and Tom Woodall (2) saw the score to 24 when Woodall fell to the bowling of Peter Cotterill (5-79). Anderson went with the score on 30 but a stand of 20 between Harry Towler (21) and Jethro Menzies (16) seemed to be getting a grip of the bowling. However wickets fell and Ansty found themselves 95-9. Wilson and skipper Anson then produced the wonderful unbeaten 10th wicket partnership of 134.

Wilson ended on 70 not out and Anson 54 not out to give the visitors a much needed boost. The Pagham innings never got going with Jake Wilson (6-7) and Jethro Menzies (4-3) demolishing the batting for just 23. Highest score was 4.

2nd XI

The 2nd XI fought out a tame draw with Rottingdean. Set a target of 189 by their visitors Ansty never really got going finishing on 110-7. James Wilson (29) and George Martin (27 were the main scorers. Earlier Jonny Young had taken 4-71 and James Wilson 3-67.

3rd XI

Ansty put 167 on the board with Vince Rolandi top scoring with 54. Good double figure scores were also made by Adam Butler, Mike Green, Alex Kelly and Jack Bilbruck.

Edenbridge replied with 124 all out with Megan Janman (3-19) Adam Butler (2-36) and Connor Silvey taking wickets.

