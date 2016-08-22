Balcombe win back-to-back league titles

Balcombe Cricket Club have won back-to-back Mid Sussex Cricket League Division 1 titles.

Balcombe 1st team captain Adrian Ruzicka reflected on the win “It is a great achievement for the club to win back to back titles, something which we have never achieved before in the league. The team has developed and got stronger since our success last season and it’s great to see all the hard work behind the scenes at the club now getting rewards on the pitch. The club is as strong as it’s ever been, especially with our junior section in a very healthy position and it’s great for them younger players to see the club being successful.”

The 1st team have now recorded 12 wins, 1 lose, 1 draw and 2 cancellations this season in the league and with 2 games left they will be looking to finish the season off in style.

Ruzicka added, “All the players have played their part this season, and it’s a great honour to be able to captain the side.”

Balcombe finish their season off with a home fixture to Edenbridge and an away game to Bolney.

It has not been such a success for Balcombe 3’s as their relegation from Division 3 was confirmed this Saturday, after the surprise of last season where they jumped from 4th place to league champions of Division 4 on the last day of the season it has proved to be a step too far too early. They will be back down in Division 4 and will be looking to be competitive again.

