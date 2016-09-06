Cuckfield finish as runners-up despite convincing win

Cuckfield finished runners up in the Sussex Premier League in spite of a convincing win against Worthing as Roffey clinched a third successive title.

Cuckfield captain Josh Hayward won another toss and decided to put Worthing in as the weather forecast threatened to bring an early end to the game.

After two maidens, Tom Weston took the edge with the first ball of the third over to dismiss Worthing captain Matt Green for a duck, caught by Patterson. Weston then bowled Martyn Swift with the last ball of the same over to leave Worthing 0 for 2. Nick Gunning and Barry Cool looked to steady the ship, but Jamie Hutchings had other ideas as he dismissed both for 13. Turning to the spin of Josh Hayward brought an end to Nick Ballamy (16) with his first ball, rattling the timbers to reduce Worthing to 43 for 5.

Hutchings continued an awesome display of seam bowling up the hill to claim the scalps of Stuart Carter (0) and Benn Challen (4) as Shane Felton tried to provide some resistance before the leg spin of Ben Candfield disturbed his furniture for 13. Hutchings (5/32) then bowled Worthing veteran Andy Lutwyche to claim his first Premier League 5 wicket haul. Chris Mole completed the catch in the next over to remove Harry Dunn (9) as Candfield took his second wicket to finish off the Worthing innings as they were bowled out for 81 in 31 overs.

Cuckfield openers, Chris Mole and Dom Sear set about the chase in a typically clinical fashion, solid in defence and punishing anything loose. Sear (30*) hit glorious cover drives and Mole (52*) played his usual mix of enterprise and big hitting to take Cuckfield to victory by ten wickets in just 13 overs in spite of a short rain delay. Cuckfield’s 11th victory signalled the end of their most successful season in the Premier League. Josh Hayward said: “It’s been a great season, our 1st team squad has gone from strength to strength and everyone has contributed to our success. This has been the result of hard work and dedication to training and the fantastic support and encouragement of our coach, Chris Waller.”

2nd XI v Lindfield

Having already lost the relegation battle, Cuckfield travelled to Lindfield hoping to record a morale boosting win. On winning the toss, James Robinson decided to have a bowl. The decision paid off as Joe White and James Thorpe took two wickets each to reduce Lindfield to 36 for 4. Gareth Court (50) anchored the rest of the Lindfield innings, but wickets fell all too regularly as the ever reliable Matt Denyer took 3 to dismiss the home side for 107 in the 29th over. Cuckfield lost 5 wickets in the chase as they won inside 25 overs. Darren Senadhira (20) and Richard Stafford (24) got the innings off to a good start and George GG (17), Thorpe (18) and Jack Denyer (16) got Cuckfield over the line.

3rd XI v Palmers

Winning the toss at Palmers, Cuckfield elected to bat first and may have regretted it as they lost their top three batsmen all for single figures. The ever reliable Piers Harrison (55) and Tommy Watson (21) steadied the ship and Charlie Best (36) and James Buckeridge (31*) helped Cuckfield declare on 221 for 7 after 42 overs. For Palmers, Frank Brand took 3/42. Palmers put up little resistance as Chris Osborne took 3/34 and Will Rossiter 4/2 to dismiss the home side for 52 in the 16th over.

4th XI v Balcombe

Balcombe won the toss and put Cuckfield into bat. Jeremy Crampton (32) and the Cuckfield run machines of Tom Wright (84) and Tom Bonanate (48) helped Cuckfield to 200 for 4 as they declared in the 40th over. Kevin Bottomley took 2/60 for Balcombe. In reply Balcombe made 133 for 4 before the rain got too heavy and ended the game. Paul Shepherd made 34 and Henry Le Flemming ended the game 39 not out. Will Rogers, Bryce Van Straaten, Rodney Candfield and Glenn Smith took a wicket each for Cuckfield.

