Former Haywards Heath cricketer Mennie selected for Australia ODI squad

Former Haywards Heath overseas player Joe Mennie has been selected in the Australia ODI squad to tour South Africa later this month.

Mennie was the Heth during the 2008 season and has recently impressed for Australia A.

Mennie is one of three uncapped fast bowlers picked in the ODI squad, along with his South Australia team-mate Daniel Worrall and Victoria’s Chris Tremain.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood rested for the South Africa tour so space opened for some new blood in the side.

Mennie told reporters in Adelaide on Monday: “I was very shocked actually. I got the call from [national selector] Rod Marsh and I didn’t know what to say, there was a bit of silence on both ends from us. It was something I didn’t see coming and something I’m very happy with and looking forward to.”

Haywards Heath CC posted on Facebook: “Congratulations to Joe Mennie on his Australia ODI squad call up. #HHCCoverseas2008”

