Haywards Heath secure Division 3 status despite defeat

Haywards Heath were left waiting on the result from Goring after failing to chase down the 199 that would have guaranteed them a top five finish.

Crowhurst lost opener Taylor early before Bruun and Smissen put on 110 for the second wicket.

Bruun took the attack to Heath after seeing off a good opening spell from O’Keeffe and was particularly destructive against Phelps who he launched for 3 sixes in two overs.

Heath changed bowlers regularly as they searched for control but were unable to slow Bruun as Crowhurst rattled along at close to 6 an over. Smisson was dismissed for 32 by Smith but Crowhurst were well in control of the game at drinks having moved on to 153.

O’Keefe returned for a second spell and took two wickets in quick succession including Bruun for a sparkling 95 – the opener falling just short of what would have been his first league hundred on English.

Heath now had control of the run rate and took wickets at regular intervals as Phelps and Bailey came back for second spells, picking up 3 and two wickets respectively.

Crowhurst collapsed to 198 all out in the 46thover leaving Heath upbeat at the break. O’Keeffe was the pick of the bowlers and finished with 4 for 27 from 14 having picked up three wickets for five runs in his second spell.

Heath set about the run chase in fine fashion thanks to Phelps who struck boundaries from the off against Tong, singlehandedly taking 24 from his first 2 overs. Brookes bowled with his usual control at the other end and accounted for Blunt with the score on 39. O’Keefe continued the job of holding up an end while Phelps kept Heath moving.

When he was dismissed Heath had moved on to 70 and were well placed before Phelps played a shot too many against Brookes and was caught for 65.

Spinner Bunday bowled with great control and in tandem with Brookes strangled the Heath middle order, reducing them to 94 for 5. Bailey, Karki and Upchurch kept hopes of a win alive before a swashbuckling cameo from number 11 Everett (24*) took Heath within 25 runs of victory.

It was not to be as Bunday took the final wicket to end with figures of 5 for 38 from 14 overs.

After many attempts to find out results from elsewhere the news came through that Goring vs Steyning had been rained off meaning the 13 points gained were more than enough for Heath.

