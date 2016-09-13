Hurst College girls finish as runners-up in National T20 finals day

Hurst College’s U15 girls’ cricket team finished as runners-up in the National T20 finals day held at Cumnor Cricket Club, Oxfordshire.

In reaching the finals the team beat the likes of Brighton College and Felsted School, Essex.

Jess Young

With the original finals day washed out the semi-final was shortened to ten overs a side. Coach Tina Towler said, ‘The girls all kept calm despite the delays and were relaxed and excited for the semi-final.’

Batting first, Hurst’s opener Jess Young led the team to 75 for 3 with a mature innings of 41 off 35 balls.

The Perse School, Cambridgshire, struggled in reply as the Hurst bowlers limited them to 39 for 8 with wickets falling at regular intervals as the required run rate increased. The pick of the bowlers in the semi-final was Sophie White with figures of 3 wickets for 4 runs off 2 overs.

The final was played across the full twenty overs against Horizon College from Yorkshire. Hurst batted first and against a strong bowling attacked set a target of 89. Horizon were made to work hard for their runs but passed the target in the 18th over.

Director of Sport, Rob Kift, said, “This result is a testament to the time and effort put in by this group of players and coaches over the last two years. Girls’ cricket at Hurst continues to go from strength to strength and we are hoping to go one better next year. Well done girls.”

