Cuckfield-born Vince named in Ashes squad

Hampshire's James Vince has been called up for England's Ashes tour this winter.

The Cuckfield-born batsmen has earned the recall after a successful year with Hampshire. The 26-year-old played seven Tests for England in 2016 against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, top-scoring with 42.

England have also included vice-captain Ben Stokes in their 16-man Ashes Test squad despite his arrest on Monday.

Yorkshire's Gary Ballance has been recalled, but Essex's Tom Westley misses out.

Uncapped Somerset seamer Craig Overton, 23, is preferred to Mark Wood, who remains troubled by an ankle injury.

Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood has joined the coaching set-up down under as they look to retain the Ashes, with the series beginning in Brisbane on 23 November.

England squad: Joe Root (capt), Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jake Ball, Mason Crane, Craig Overton.